Charles Franklin Renn Jr., formerly of Siler City and Apex, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on Friday, Feb. 12, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. A memorial service honoring his life will be held later for family and friends.
A native of Warren County, “Frank” was born to the late Charles Franklin Renn and Flossie Faulk Renn.
He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a retired code enforcement officer from the Town of Apex. His previous employment as a residential building superintendent contributed to his extensive knowledge of the construction field, which in turn earned him the respect of many that knew him professionally.
A true Renaissance man, Frank exemplified knowledge, understanding, acceptance and love. His love of learning provided a wealth of information and sound counsel for those that knew him, and he used to humbly say “he knew a little about a lot.” He was an avid golfer and loved fishing, science fiction movies, music, ice cream and spending time with his family.
Frank is survived by his children, Candice Renn Braxton and Stephen Matthew Renn; his daughter-in-law Caitlin Conn Renn; grandchildren, Joshua Stephen Braxton and Ryann Ashleigh Braxton; brothers, Steve Renn and Robert Simmons of Wilmington; his brother, Randy (Cecile) Renn of Warrenton; and his sister, Cathy (David) Gardner of Warrenton; the mother of his children, Sharon Terry, along with the rest of his Terry family; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
He was simply a wonderfully loved man, and his loss is profound for many. His legacy will be the honesty and integrity with which he guided his own life, and also instilled in his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fairview Cemetery c/o Janet Harris PO Box 263 Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.