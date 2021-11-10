Joyce Carol Reid Turner, 57 of Shelby, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, at Atrium Health-Cleveland, Shelby. The funeral service was held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at Ledford Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jackie Price officiating. The burial followed the service in the church cemetery.
Born in Halifax County on Oct. 1, 1964, Joyce was the daughter of Allen Wayne Reid, Sr. and Betty Pendergrass Reid.
She was employed by Kerns Trucking and was a member of Ledford Grove Baptist Church. Joyce loved her church, the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Stacy Reid.
In addition to her parents, Joyce is survived by her husband of 11 years, John Edward Turner; son, Robert Lee Reid, Jr. of Littleton; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Reid and Melissa Ann Reid, both of Littleton; her grandmother, Fannie Reid of Littleton; a brother, Allen Wayne Reid, Jr. of Henderson; two sisters, Michelle Adamson of Kinston and Patricia Holland of Henderson; four grandchildren, Aaliyah Faulcon, Grayson Reid, De’Marrie Williams and O’Marion Davis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Ledford Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 336, Lawndale NC 28090.
Arrangements were by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
