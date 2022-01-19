Zenobia B. “Brenzie” Williams Hopkins, 81, died Monday, Jan. 10, at Maria Parham Health. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Zion Baptist Church in Littleton. The Rev. Clinton Boyd, pastor, officiated. The Rev. Ernestine Kearney and Pastor Carson F. Jones, Jr. assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hopkins was born May 15, 1940, in Warren County to John Owens Williams and Gertie Christmas Williams. She was baptized at Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton.
She graduated from John R. Hawkins High School in 1958 and worked at a sewing company in Newport News, Va.
She married Hurrish “Boogie” Hopkins on Nov. 14, 1958, and they settled in Warren County.
Mrs. Hopkins worked at Americal Corporation and Ball Foster Glass Company. After retiring, she was a bus driver with Warren County Schools for 13 years. She joined Pleasant Zion Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. She sang with The Williams Sisters and Warren County MLK Community Choir.
Survivors include one son, Alphonso Owens Hopkins (Novella); five daughters, Carol Evans (Kelvin), Diane Baxter (Mario), Faye Wharton, Zenobia Idolf Hopkins and Patricia Bennett (Tayshon); 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Freda Alston, Audrey Ferrell (Wilbert), Johnsie Williams (Leonard), Sequence Davis (Donald) and Joyce Faye Williams; one aunt, Cora Dean Williams; three sisters-in-law, Oneida Williams, Alvin Alston and Carrie Craddox (James); two brothers-in-law, Gillis Hopkins and Richard Hopkins (Ann); nieces and nephews raised as her own, Clifton Williams, Carrie Williams, Loretta Nixon, Anthony Williams and Angela Harris; a special caretaker, Joyce Shearin; extended family friends, Millicent Hopkins, McCoin Brown, Pastor Clinton and Sister Jeanette “Blue Eyes” Boyd, Clara Jones, Bessie Jones and Joyce Carter; and other relatives.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: daughter, Gladys Hopkins; great-grandson, Justin Towns; sisters, Marie W. Watson and Barbara W. Hargrove; and brothers, Owens Harding Williams and Gustavious “Bro” Williams.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
