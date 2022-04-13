Horace Palmer Thomas, Sr., 85, peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 2, in Charlotte, where he was residing with his son and caretaker, Horace Palmer Thomas, Jr. An intimate memorial will be amongst his immediate family.
One of 15 children, Horace was born to the late Ocy Thomas and Addie Beatrice Greene-Thomas on May 5, 1936, in Warren County.
Horace spent most of his adult life in Richmond, Va., where he met and married the late Ann Mines-Thomas. He retired from General Foods Distribution Center in Richmond, Va. Horace enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, playing Bingo and card games, as well as assembling multi-piece jigsaw puzzles.
Horace leaves to mourn his untimely departure: his children, Lynwood Thomas (Linda) of Rockingham, Horace Palmer Thomas, Jr. of Charlotte and Jacqueline Hill of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerome Thomas of Richmond, Va., Glen Thomas of Littleton and Lewis Thomas (Geraldine) of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Dorothy Murray and Delores Johnson (Jimmy) of Boston, Mass.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Our Horace is already deeply missed and will be affectionately remembered for his captivating smile, shy demeanor and kind, soft-spoken words.
God bless you, Horace. Rest in Heavenly peace.
