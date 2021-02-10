Milton Lee Hargrove, 65, departed this life on Feb. 3 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. A Homegoing Celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Dr. Tony W. Cozart, pastor of Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Milton was born on Feb. 12, 1955, to Dorothy L. Jones and reared by his grandparents, the late Wilbert and Margaret Hargrove, in Warren County. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Milton was a 1973 graduate of Norlina High School. He was well known in the surrounding areas as the “Pest Control Man and Termite.” Milton kept laughter in the room with his jokes and stories. He was a well-known master of nicknames.
He was formerly married to Mary Ann Hargrove of Vance County and later was married to Sarah Nadine Hargrove of Riverview, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his son, Milton Hargrove Jr.; brother, Dwight Jones; and three uncles/brothers, Wilbert Hargrove Jr., Alvin Hargrove and Kenneth Hargrove.
He is survived by three sons, Timothy Hargrove and Omar Hargrove of Durham, and Malik Hargrove of the home; one daughter, Tashia Soriano (Carlos) of Riverview, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jamir, Saniyah, Zoe, Lyfe and Zayn; his mother, Dorothy L. Jones of Clayton; five brothers, Tony Williams (Marian) of Fredericksburg, Va., Samuel Jones (Geraldine) and Stanley Jones, all of Warrenton, Carlton Jones (Annie) of Wise and Timothy Jones of Charlotte; two sisters, Carolyn D. Jones of Norlina and Annetta Carter (Ronald) of Clayton; two aunts/sisters, Alice Hendrick and Ella Hargrove of Warren County; one additional aunt, Margaret E. Palmer of Warrenton; along with a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
