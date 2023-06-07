Clarence Gene King, 77, died Saturday, June 3, at his home in Franklin County. The Rev. Michael Smith will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Jerusalem Global Methodist Church in Paschall with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr King was born in Lawtey, Fla., the son of the late Lloyd King and Doris Griffis King. He was a member of Jerusalem Global Methodist Church. He was a truck driver hauling mobile mini containers.
Surviving are his wife, Gwendolyn C. King; three children, Shana Sapp (Bruce) of Lawtey, Fla., Brian King of Tennessee and Robert Clinton King of Starke, Fla.; two grandchildren, Christopher W. Johnson and Garrett Davis; and five great-grandchildren, Corben, Riker, Ryland, Amelia and McKenna.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Jerusalem Global Methodist Church, 850 Paschall Station Rd., Warrenton, NC 27589(in the Paschall Community).
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
