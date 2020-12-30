Mabel Norwood, 94, of Arcola, peacefully passed into her eternal home on Christmas Eve. The Rev. Franklin Stansbury will conduct private graveside services today (Wednesday).
Mrs. Norwood was born in Franklin County, the daughter of Ernest and Ida Ayscue. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Ayscue, and sisters, Doris Wynne and Minnie Smith.
In 1944, Willie sold his convertible car in order to have the resources to marry Mabel, the love of his life. That same love continued as he cared for her so patiently in her failing years. Mabel was a strong woman, setting an example for us all, embracing life’s blessings with gratefulness and facing the challenges with grace. She was a devoted wife and proud mother. Some of her happiest times were spent preparing meals for her family and making those delicious biscuits.
Mabel was a member of Inez Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, serving on the pulpit committee and being active in WMU.
Mabel leaves to cherish her memories her devoted and loving husband of 76 years, Willie Norwood, Sr.; daughters, Peggy Pegram (husband Emmanuel), Linda Dement and Kittie Norwood; son, Willie Norwood, Jr. (wife Marilyn); sister, Joyce King; brother, Bruce Ayscue; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family’s lives were enriched because she was a part of them. Heaven has surely welcomed her. Life didn’t stop for Mabel on Christmas Eve, it just started. Welcome home, my good and faithful servant.
The family thanks the community for the many acts of kindness shown to them during this difficult time.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
