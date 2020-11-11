Antoine Golden of Warrenton departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 29. Funeral services were conducted Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Doris J. Jones officiated.
Mr. Golden is survived by his mother, Beaufort Cheek Golden; father, John Arnold Golden; stepmother Dolores Smith Golden; two sons, Antoine Montrae Golden and Adrian Quadir Golden; grandchildren, “AJ” Antoine M. Golden, Jr., Caison, Amir and Alyssa; one brother, Marlin Cobra Cheek; one sister-in-law, Deetra Cheek; one sister, Kendall Golden Tutein; one brother-in-law, John F. Tutein; two aunts, Effie Johnson and Cynthia Cheek; one brother from another mother, Barlow Taylor; nephews, Sean, Marcus, Daniel and William; niece, Carvera; many family members too numerous to mention; special friends, Debra Ann, Margaret, Bryce, Andrew, Gail, Jackie and other friends too numerous to mention.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
