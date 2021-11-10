Jean Mulchi Gray, 89, of Ridgeway, Va., died Friday, Nov. 5. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Martinsville with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Attendees are asked to follow all COVID-19 precautions as outlined by First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gray was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Norlina to the late Nellie Gray (Wilson) and William Elben (II) Mulchi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Elben (III) Mulchi of Norlina; and her husband of 68 years, Boyd Wilbur Gray of Ridgeway, Va.
After finishing Louisburg College, Mrs. Gray worked in Raleigh for some time before relocating to the Martinsville area to work for Martinsville City Schools in the nutrition department after marrying Mr. Gray. She was then employed by Dupont of Martinsville for 38 years until retiring in 1992.
She was an active member of the local chapter of the UDC and First Baptist Church of Martinsville, where she served in the choir for many years and was a longtime Sunday school attendee. Jean loved to sing and travel. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with church friends, family and Henry County Parks and Recreation groups.
Mrs. Gray is survived by her son, Jeff Gray of Thomasville, and daughter, Dr. Sherri Gray Lewis and son-in-law, Kevin, of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Dustin Marshall, Anna Gray Lewis, and Ellie Lewis; great-grandchildren, Justice Marshall and Kylee Marshall; sister, Nell (Bill) Kivett of Taylors, S.C.; brothers, Charles (Peggy) Mulchi of Bowie, Md., Freddie (Ann) Mulchi, Johnny (Elaine) Mulchi and Donnie Mulchi, all of Norlina; sister-in-law Jo Gray; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
