Rhonda Michelle King Goode, 59, departed this life at Duke Medical Pavilion of Tuesday, July 13. A funeral service was conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton by Pastor King Perry, Jr., officiating, Evangelist Pearline Cooper and Evangelist Mary Hargrove, associate ministers.
Rhonda was born to the late Henry Bradford King and Susie Perry King on Aug. 29, 1961, in Durham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Goode.
An an early age, Rhonda accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and joined Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where later served on the Usher Board.
Rhonda was educated in the Warren County school system and received an associate degree in Early Childhood Development from Vance-Granville Community College. She worked at Murdoch Center and Community Workforce Solutions. Rhonda was owner and operator of King’s Fitness Center in Warrenton. She was also an independent family living provider, caring for multiple clients with special needs for over 25 years.
Rhonda leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, Jerel Goode, Reginald Goode, Jr. of Warrenton, Anthony Williams and Timothy Williams (Erin) of Fort Washington, Md.; seven grandchildren, Jalen, Jamiya, Jamari, Chase, Timothy Jr., Amani and Amyiah; six siblings, Larry Perry (Yutta) of Germany, Maurice King, Maggie King-Harris (Ray), Kimberly King of Warrenton, Henry King, Jr. of Conford, travis King (Tanisha) of Wake Forest and Dana Scruggs of Connecticut; two sisters-in-law, Doris Hymon of Warrenton and Gwendolyn Goode-Wright (Brownell) of Henderson; one brother-in-law, James Bernard Goode (Carolyn) of Warrenton; five aunts, Winnie Prince and Tinny Perry of Warrenton, Jessie Clark (Earlie) and Candice Green of Connecticut, and Shirley Bullock (Joe) of Virginia; one uncle, Robert Perry of Warrenton; a special friend and bestie, Charlene Williams; and other relatives. Special recognition to the Class of 1979, her beloved “Golden Girls” and Mary.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Service of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
