James E. (Jimmy) Overby, 75, passed away May 7 at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be held at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Burial will be at a later date at Warren Plains Memorial Gardens.
Jimmy was born in Warren County on May 15, 1946, the son of William D., Sr. and Rosa White Overby.
Jimmy graduated from William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh and immediately enlisted in the US Army. Upon returning to civilian life, Jimmy spent most of his work career in the soft drink industry. He found great pleasure in growing things and spent a great deal of time gardening and caring for his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Linda Diane Roope; and his grandparents, Willard and Lillie Felts Overby, and Thomas E. and Jessie Harton White.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Joe Gerken (Linda) of California, Michael, Clifton and Nicole; his brothers, William D. Jr. (Linda) of Warrenton, Thomas P. of Raleigh, Donald W. (Linda) of Smithfield and Robert (Debra) of Raleigh; his grandchildren, Bryan and Hayley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Warren Plains Baptist Church or to Warren Plains Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
