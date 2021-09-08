Sylvia Juanita Ransom Vanderpool-Fletcher, 81, died on Aug. 28. A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Virtual attendance for the public is planned.
Sylvia was born March 10, 1940, in Warrenton to Robert E. Ransom, Sr. and Esther Jerome Ransom. She graduated from John R. Hawkins High School and attended Howard University, where she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and served on the School of Pharmacy Student Council. As a pharmacist, Sylvia primarily worked in Washington, D.C., for 40 years and established a part-time real estate career.
A breast cancer survivor, she volunteered with The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. She also was Pickleball Ambassador for the Two Lakes Area and arranged for courts to be added to Warren County Recreation Complex. She introduced indoor pickleball to the county and won a Bronze Medal in the NC Pickleball Regional Seniors Competition.
Growing up, she attended All Saints Episcopal Church, where her mother was organist. After retiring to Warrenton, she established the Candlelight Spiritual Science Center.
She served in many capacities with the Warren County Senior Center and her John R. Hawkins Alumni Association. She volunteered as a reading teacher for Kittrell Job Corps before being hired as a Substitute Instructor and Academic Library Coordinator. Sylvia, through the CSSC, established the annual Pinwheels for Peace Walk commemorating the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.
Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert Jr. and James; stepchildren, Samuel Fletcher, Jr. and Karen Hickson; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Johnson. Survivors include her husband, Samuel Fletcher; daughter, Shelly Vanderpool Jackson (Erick Jackson) of Washington, D.C.; son, Scot-Erik Vanderpool (Mariya Strauss) of Baltimore, Md.; stepson, Joshua Brown (Alquetta Brown); grandchildren, Malcolm, Omari, Sasha and Taiyo; great-grandchildren, Amirah and Carter; and other relatives.
Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society and the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 1202 Ridgeway-Warrenton Rd., Ridgeway, NC 27570.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.