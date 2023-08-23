Charles E. Lyles, Jr., 67, of Greensboro, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19. A graveside inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Warren Plains Memorial Gardens.
Charles was born in Warren County to the late Charles E. Lyles, Sr., and Shirley G. Copley. He graduated college with multiple degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina State University and Wake Forest University. He was a Certified Physician Assistant with Central Carolina Kidney Associates and formerly for Rockingham Medical and Kidney Care as well as Carolina Kidney Associates.
He enjoyed listening to music, running the New York Marathon, traveling, trivia game shows, sports, and most of all, he loved taking care of his patients.
He is survived by his brother, Darryl Lyles and wife, Dana; nieces and a nephew, as well as several special cousins.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home, located at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Dr., Reidsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ honor to the National Kidney Foundation, NC at 741 Six Forks Road #255, Raleigh, NC 27615, or to the charity of your choice.
