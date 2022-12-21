Myra (Jean) Reavis Lunsford of Hickory passed unexpectedly Dec. 12. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Providence Methodist Church, 1893 US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, with the Rev. Dominic Taranto presiding.
Myra (Jean) was a native of Warren County and was the daughter of Macon and Edith Reavis of Warrenton.
She is survived by two brothers, Jordan Reavis of Augusta, Ga., and Macon Reavis, Jr. and his wife, Grace, of Roanoke Rapids; one nephew Drew (Paula) Reavis John of Augusta, Mo.; and one niece, Shana, of Roanoke Rapids.
Myra (Jean) was a graduate of John Graham High School. She graduated from East Carolina University with a BSN degree, and she is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University School of Anesthesiology. She later was licensed as a nurse anesthetist and pursued this career for more than 25 years at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was an avid reader and cook. She was also a pet lover. You would always find a little dog tucked beside her in her recliner. Myra leaves behind her beloved Roscoe.
Memorial donations may be made to Providence Methodist Church. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Stephanie Drum and Hannah Searles for their assistance during this trying time.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.