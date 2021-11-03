Joyce Marie Freeman Galloway, 65, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Homecoming Celebration was conducted at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Minister John E. Alston, pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministry. Burial followed in First Baptist Memorial Gardens in Norlina.
Joyce, daughter of the late George Washington Freeman, Sr. and Bessie King Freeman, was born Feb. 17, 1956, in South Hill, Va. At an early age, she professed her love for Christ and was baptized at Snow Hill Baptist Church. She later attended New Birth Outreach Ministries, where she received the baptism of the Holy Spirit.
She graduated from John Graham High School in 1974 and was a veteran of the United States Army.
She married Lewis Galloway on March 29, 2002.
For many years, Joyce worked as a public school transportation driver for Northside Elementary School. After retiring from the school system, Joyce went to work for multiple retail sores.
Joyce leaves to carry on her memories and love for her family: her husband, the Rev. Lewis Galloway; two sons, Thomas Jonnell Freeman (Roberta) of Henderson and Christen Deshawn Freeman (Kianna) of Norlina; eight grandchildren, Mia, Amani, Kamarri, Zaria, Zane, Christen Jr. and Zavion; one great-grandchildren, Kyrie; four loving sisters, Elsie Kearney, Vanessa Freeman (Ervin) and Annie Hendricks (Samuel), all of Warrenton, and Frances Cohen (Don) of Hampton, S.C.; two uncles, John Richard King and Thomas King; three aunts, Rosa Beard, Virginia Kersey and Louise Kersey; three sisters-in-law, Jacqulyn Tucker of Lakewood, Wash., Pearl Dozier of Winston-Salem and Reva Turner of Lancaster, S.C.; her godparents, James and Annette King of Kenbridge, Va.; two special people whom she cared for as her own, Consuela Knight and Damien Galloway; and other relatives.
Joyce’s nephews served as pallbearers, and her nieces served as floral bearers.
