Judy Marie Debnam, 62, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Sunday, Feb. 14, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Elder J. Douglas Joyner, pastor of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Powell-Debnam family cemetery in Warrenton.
Judy, daughter of the late Plummer Debnam and Ethel Mae Alston Debnam, was born July 24, 1958, in Warren County. She was education in the Warren County school system and graduated from John Graham High School in Warrenton.
After graduation, she moved to the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia area, where she resided for years before relocating to her hometown of Warrenton.
At an early age, Judy accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was baptized and joined St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in the Inez community of Warrenton. She was a member of the Ushers Ministry and Hospitality Ministry. Judy was employed with CVS as a medical operator.
In addition in her parents, Judy was preceded in death by seven brothers, Robert Debnam, John Debnam, Earnest Debnam, Charles Debnam, Plummer Debnam, Clemon Debnam and Michael Debnam.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: two sons, Waverly Debnam (Tonya) of Laurel, Md., and Mark Debnam of Bladensburg, Md.; four grandchildren, Devante Debnam, Taryn Debnam, Victoria Debnam and Athai Debnam; four sisters, Emma Davis, Shirley Debnam, Patricia Thornton and Mary Watts (Nate); three brothers, Clyde Debnam (Sabrina), Vernon Debnam (Marie) and Waverly Debnam; two aunts, Geraldine and Leatha; one devoted sister-in-law, Betty Debnam; a special friend, Esther; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.