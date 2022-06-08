Herbert Glenn Moseley, Jr., 84, of Wise, died on Saturday, June 4, at VCU in Richmond. Rev. Sharpe will conduct graveside services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Paschall.
Mr. Moseley was a native of Warren County born to the late Herbert Glenn and Carrie Lee Shearin Moseley, and was also preceded in death by siblings, Annette Bing, Thomas Holt Moseley, Altha Mae Long, Herbert Allen Moseley and Judy May.
Herbert Glenn was a proud retiree of the US Navy and Veteran, having served 7 tours in Vietnam. He specialized in Communications Security and also as a Crypto and Teletype Repairman. After serving in the Navy, Mr. Moseley was a driller for the S&ME Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Clara Jean King Moseley; his children, Michael Glenn “Mike” Moseley (Julie), Barbara Faulkner and Karen Oxender; his siblings, Barbara Walker (the late Bernard), Earl Moseley (Ann) and Carol Christ (George); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
