Robert E. Bradley, 77, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Sunday, Dec. 13, in the chapel of Boyd & Royser Funeral Services of Warrenton. The Rev. Charlie Leath officiated. Burial was in Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Bradley, was born on Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Raymond V. Bradley and Odessa Teamer in Kansas City, Mo.
Robert was married to the former Ruth Burchette.
He was employed with Grumman’s Aerospace Company of New York until his early retirement. Robert later begin to work for Medigen in New York until he became disabled.
Robert loved going fishing, bowling, and cooking. He was famous for the best tasting tenderloins with the assistance from Aja and Steven. He loved to prepare and eat peach cobbler, strawberry shortcake and banana shakes.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his family. Everyone who knew him would agree he will surely be missed.
In addition to his parents, and stepmother, Delores Hampton Bradley, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene Frazier; one grandchild, Tray Cowans; and his grandparents, Lee and Willa Bradley.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Ruth Bradley; one daughter, Constance Cowans; two sons, Lamont Walker and Robert Bradley; two grandchildren raised as his own, Aja Hanna and Steven Hunt; 12 grandchildren, Terrell Cowans, Katoaona Johnson , Anthony Curfman, Armond Walker, Shanttell Walker, Daron Bradley, Brit Bradley, Etelka Bradley, Cortina Bradley, Aaron Bradley, Cortney Bradley and Evan Bradley; 24 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond L. Bradley (Debbie), Raymond V. Bradley (Chastity) and John Scott; eight sisters, Avona Thomas, Carol Jackson, Doris Nichols, Jacqueline Scott (Joseph), Katherine Braggs (Ronnie), Sondra Hickman, Mona Fletcher (Edward) and Debra Letcher (Samuel); along with a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralsericeinc.com.
