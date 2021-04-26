Helen Marie Edwards Peoples, 88, of Elberon, died at her home on Friday, April 23. The Rev. Patsy Voyles will conduct graveside services at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Peoples was born in Vance County to the late Morton and Jessie Dickerson Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lewis Peoples, and a son, Danny Ray Peoples.
Helen was a longtime member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, William Peoples (Tammie), Betsy P. Haynes and Carl Peoples (Sandra); her sister, Virginia Roberson; her brother, Jimmy Edwards; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome; the family asks that any that choose to send memorials would direct them to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 2487 US Hwy, 401 South, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.