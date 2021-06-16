Portia Harris Hawes, born July 8, 1932, to Richard Henry Harris and Portia Jenkins Harris, passed peacefully on June 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan B. Hawes, Sr.; brothers, Richard, Jr., Bravid and John Freeman; and “little” sister, Ernestine.
“Teenye” as she was called by many, is survived by her son, Nathan B. Hawes, Jr.; sister, Betty B. Waldron; “adopted” brother, Dr. Lyman Beecher Henderson; nieces, Annette Harris Silver, Carol Waldron, Esther Harris, Portia Harris, Sherri Hawes, Shelvee Waldron and Althea Bentley; nephews, Maurice Waldron, Richard Waldron, Wesley Waldron and Euphrin “Buck” Hawes; her godson, Joseph Johnson; and a host of great- and great-great nieces and nephews, friends, Delta Sigma Theta sorors, Heritage Quilters comrades and Preservation Warrenton members.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and then interred in Warrenton Cemetery next to her beloved Nathan. There will be no service at this time due to safety precautions. A Celebration of Life event will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.