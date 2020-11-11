Mrs. Rebecca Ann Fitts McKenzie, formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in Georgia.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Highway, Douglasville, Ga.
The burial followed on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Burchette Chapel Cemetery, 148 Burchette Chapel Rd., Manson.
Local arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
