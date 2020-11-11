Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 60. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.