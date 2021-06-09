Jennie Sue Dunn Horein, 76, of Warrenton, and former longtime resident of Elkhart, Ind., died Tuesday, June 1, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A private service was conducted Saturday, June 5, by the Rev. Candy White at Liberty Christian Church. A memorial service for family and friends to attend will be held at later date.
Born in Vance County on Dec. 22, 1944, Mrs. Horein was the daughter of the late Charles Allan Dunn and Josie Madolyn Ayscue Dunn and was the widow of Eldy Horein.
She is survived by two nieces, Rhonda W. Bagshawe and Krystle Sockwell; a nephew, Jesse Allan Reaves; two great-nieces, Madolyn Bagshawe and Robin Reaves; and a great-nephew, Blake Sockwell.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna D. Reaves and Bettie D. Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society, 165 US Hwy. 158, Henderson, NC 27537.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
