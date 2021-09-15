Danny Ray Richardson, 60, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, surrounded by his family and friends in the comfort of his own home, with his grandbabies running around and playing, and his people smiling and sharing memories of him.
Danny entered the world Aug. 25, 1961 at a whopping three pounds. He is survived by his wife, R. Renee Richardson; sons, Tokeya Waci U. Richardson (Taylor Cook) and Danny Richardson; grandchildren, Cassian and Winyeya Najin Richardson; parents, Ray and Annie Richardson; and sister, Gwen Richardson.
At 18 years old, he joined the Coast Guard and retired in 1998 after 18 years of service. He was awarded multiple marksman awards for firearms and other professional ribbons during his service. He always claimed that the Coast Guard was the hardest branch of the military to join, but the most forgotten. Danny was always learning and would learn something thoroughly so that when he would teach the skill to others, he would not make a mistake. He was a proud member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe that resides in Hollister. He loved his drum and loved to sing songs with his drum family.
A three pound baby who grew to eventually cast a huge shadow so that his family who succeeded him may have shade in their future, he is dearly missed and will always be remembered as the man who walked his conviction.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va.
