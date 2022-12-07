Charles Spencer Scott, Jr., 92, died at his Warrenton home Thursday, Dec. 1. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton with committal following in Fairview Cemetery.
Spencer was born in Warren County to the late Charles Spencer Scott and Lucy Boyd Scott. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Boyd Scott; a grandson, Baby Scott; and his double first cousin, Jackie Scott. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much.
Mr. Scott graduated from John Graham High School, playing football and basketball, and was a very proud member of the 1946 undefeated football team. After two years at Louisburg College, Spencer moved to Raleigh. He worked with Sanders Motor Company(the previous Capital Ford) for many years, and later, General Parts Inc.
Spencer and Patricia Alston were married May 10, 1958. They lived in Garner until 1985, then moved back to Warrenton. Mr. Scott bought Norlina Auto Parts and ran it until his retirement in 1998.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #702 in Garner. He later joined the Warrenton Rotary Club, serving as President from 1991-1992, and remained a member until his death.
Spencer was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving as Treasurer for several years, Senior Warden for two years and Pledge Treasurer for many years. He loved his church and attended every Sunday he could.
An avid Quail Hunter, he started hunting with his father at a very early age. He also earned his private pilot’s license.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Patricia Alston Scott; sons, Spencer III(Denise) and Boyd(Paula); grandchildren, Susan(John), Harriet, C.S. IV(Faith), Mary, Clare, John, Alston, William and Paul; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church Parrish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
