Carl Ray “Sky Baby” King, 64, died on Sunday, Sept. 19. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Respond to serious accident
- Arrest made in murder of Faith Hedgepeth
- Respond to school bus accident
- Warren County continues to see impact from COVID-19
- Silver Alert issued for Warrenton man
- Simpson finishes fourth on AGT, but bright future lies ahead
- Warren County native establishes pet supply vending machine business
- Warrenton man killed in accident Saturday
- County extends deadline for Abandoned Manufactured Home Demolition Grant
- Kathryn Marie Vaughan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.