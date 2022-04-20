Lena M. Patillo Hennighan, 79, departed this life on Wednesday, April 6, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Norlina. The Rev. Cheryl Stith officiated, and the Rev. Robert Jay Adams delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Lena was born March 4, 1943, to the late Mack Patillo and Sallie Terry Patillo and grew up in Warren County.
Lena was baptized at an early age at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
She graduated from North Warren High School in 1961 and was crowned Miss North Warren Queen. Later in life, while she resided in Philadelphia, Lena took Theology courses at Manna Bible School. She also studied nursing at Presbyterian Hospital and graduated as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Lena married Ottie Hennigan, and they had two children, Vincent Lee and Angela.
In Philadelphia, Lena joined Second Antioch Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Usher Board and Senior Missionaries. Lena was employed at Viz Electronics, where she held the title of supervisor for over 20 years. She also cared for the elderly at Maplewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
After relocating to North Carolina, she rejoined Chapel Hill Baptist Church, serving as the Head of the Usher Board and as a Trustee.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Sallie Patillo; brother, Alphonso Patillo; and husband, Ottie Hennighan.
Survivors include her children, Vincent and Angela, both of Philadelphia, Pa.; one sister, Anna Delois Bullock of Norlina; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Hennigan of Carlisle, Pa., Esther Duncan of Coward, S.C., and Ida Brooks of Camden, S.C.; two brothers-in-law, Henry Hennigan (Margaret) of Kokomo, Ind., and Frank Hennigan (Helen) of Eastover, S.C.; a goddaughter, Megan Stinnett of Norlina; and other relatives.
Pall Bearers were Johnny Williams, Wellington Scott, Dwayne Hayes, Jr., Terry Scott, Andre Britt and Christian Haskins.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
