William Pryor Davis, Sr., 96, was called “Bill” by all who knew him. Bill Davis went to meet The LORD on October 23, 2020.
He was born on November 20, 1923, in Warrenton, NC, to the late Samuel Davis and Annie Virginia Dowtin Davis. Bill was a lifelong, faithful and active member of First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC. He met his wife of 62 years there. Bill was married to Ruth Nelson of Lenoir, NC, in 1957.
Prior to their meeting, Bill served his country as a tail gunner, in a B-17 bomber, over Normandy, as well as other campaigns in Europe. He survived two plane crashes and was honorably discharged after 32 missions. He returned to the United States with nothing and joined the “52/20 Club.” This “club” provided, to veterans, a payment of $20 dollars per week for 52 weeks. The GI Bill allowed him to graduate from “State College” (NC State). He continued to follow Wolfpack sports avidly all of his life.
Bill went on to have a combined career of 32 years employment beginning with Klopman Mills and retiring from Burlington Industries at age 64. Bill enjoyed volunteering with his son’s Boy Scout troop, and he loved being outside. When Bill’s grandchildren were young, he had fun playing games with them. Checkers and Wii’s “Rock Band” were among his favorites. He loved spending time with his family and traveling with childhood friends from Warrenton, NC. In his latter years, he enjoyed many activities at River Landing, especially playing chair volleyball with his friends there.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth, in May of 2019.
Those left to preserve his memory include his son, Pryor Davis, Jr.; daughter, Nelson Edwards and her husband, Will; grandchildren, Nancye, Susan, Sally and William Edwards, Jr.; multiple nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
On Sunday, November 1, at 1 p.m., there will be a memorial service at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, Followed by a brief graveside commemoration, with military funeral honors, at Fairview Cemetery nearby.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at River Landing for their support and affection to Bill Davis during his last years.
Memorial contributions may be made by check written to the River Landing Employee Appreciation Fund and mailed to River Landing, 1575 John Knox Drive Colfax, NC 27235 (Attn: Employee Appreciation Fund, on the envelope.
“Stop at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient Godly Way and walk in it; and you will find rest for your souls.” — Jeremiah 6:16.
