Herbert Charles Davis, 86, of Rocky Mount passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 21. A private memorial service was held Wednesday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church of Rocky Mount.
Herbert Charles was born in Inez to the late William Edward Davis and Harriet Tharrington Davis. He grew up in Warrenton.
Herbert Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Reavis Davis. The couple were blessed with three children, Frances Johnson and husband, Craig; Martha Cobb and husband, Raymond; and Sonia Young and husband, Pete.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. Herbert Charles was a minister in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. He also served as a missionary with Project Agape in the country of Armenia for four years.
Herbert Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Harold and William Davis; and sister, Betty Benton. He is survived by his brother, Tommy Peete Davis of Yanceyville. One of the greatest joys of his life were his grandchildren, Christine Hill (Bryan), Brian Charles Johnson (Kelly), Sarah Johnson, Jonathan Charles Cobb (Ashley), Stephanie Taylor (Devin) and Matthew Young. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.
Herbert Charles loved spending time with his children and grandchildren sharing stories of his childhood in Warrenton and his missionary work in Armenia. He also enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Sam and Lana. Herbert Charles will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Project Agape, Armenia c/o First Methodist Church of Rocky Mount, 100 S. Church St., Rocky Mount.
