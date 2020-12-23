William Louis Kearney, 80, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Maria Parham Health of Henderson. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr.
Mr. Kearney, the son of the late Linwood Kearney and Nannie C. Kearney, was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Warren County.
At the early age, William joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church and remained a member until his untimely death. William was educated in the Vance County school system. He furthered his education at Vance-Granville Community College, where he received his degree in welding.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 56 years, Alice B. Kearney of the home; one daughter, Celestine K. Taylor (Maurice) of Henderson; three sons, William Kearney, Jr. (Linda) of Henderson, Bobby L. Kearney (Cheryl) of Wake Forest and Kenneth Kearney (Chlestine) of Warrenton; 13 grandchildren, Rasheed T. Kearney, whom he reared as his own, Keshia, Dominique, William, Takenna, Shawn, Maurice Jr., Kevonte, Chania, Takeya, Shayne, Kenneth Jr., Chaheem, Quinn and Rashine; 23 great-grandchildren, Sequoyah, Kennedi, Makhi, Caden, Ma’Ziya, Eva, Ar’mya, Diamyne, EN-ya, Kemira, EJay, Kamari, Cha’yanna, Jade, Chase, Quinn Jr., Jazmin, Devion, Carter, Salih, Brooklyn, Shaun and Cordin; four sisters, Clementine of Raleigh, Helen of Jersey City, N.J., Deloris (William) of Antelope Calif., and Annie Hicks of Warrenton; one brother, Linwood Kearney Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.