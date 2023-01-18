William “Coley” Perkinson, 81, of Warrenton, passed away on Jan. 12. Coley was born on April 24, 1941, to the late Roy White Perkinson and Annie Belle Hawks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Irvin Perkinson, and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Perkinson.
Coley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sara Ellis Perkinson; three children, Bill Perkinson (Maria), David Perkinson and April Perkinson; granddaughter, Chloe Perkinson; sister, Annice Davis (Charles Hodges); along with nieces and a nephew.
Coley graduated from Norlina High School in 1959. He spent many years in the trucking industry. Coley took an early retirement from sales due to health issues. He loved his family and had a passion for family history. Coley enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in Wise. He was an Oliver tractor enthusiast. Coley was a member of the Warrenton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the special nurses and staff at the Senior Citizens Nursing Home in Henderson, who took special care of Coley and were so kind to the family.
Arrangements are by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. Online condolences may be made at www.lancasterfcs.com.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.