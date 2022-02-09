Lucy Juanita Hargrove, 75, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, at Longleaf Medical Center in Wilson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ in Manson. The Rev. John E. Jefferson officiated, and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Lucy was born in Warren County on Oct. 4, 1946, to George Lee Hargrove and Julia Russell Hargrove.
She was reared in a Christian home where love and Christianity were taught from early childhood. Lucy confessed Christ at an early age and was united by baptism with the Burchette Chapel Christian Church. She attended Sunday school and church regularly until her health declined.
Lucy was educated in the public schools of Warren County, graduating in 1964 from North Warren High School in Wise. Shortly after graduation, she attended cosmetology school. In her leisure, she enjoyed writing poems and prayers.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents’ one sister, Mattie H. Vaughan; and one brother, Claudette Hargrove.
Lucy is survived by three sisters, Dorothy H. Vaughan of Norlina, Julia H. Brooks and Naomi Robertson, both of Boston, Mass.; three brothers, John Hargrove (Geraldine) of New York, N.Y., Gamaliel Hargrove of Atlanta, Ga., and George Hargrove of Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
