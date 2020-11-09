Frank B. Newell III, 80, of Warrenton, died peacefully at his home after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Robbie Ross will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Frank was the son of the late Frank B. Newell, Jr. and Nelle Wilson Newell, and was also preceded in death by his brother, John E. Newell.
A native of Warren County, Frank grew up on the family farm. After graduating from John Graham High School in 1957, he joined the US Army, where he proudly served 38 years of active duty. Upon military retirement, Mr. Newell began his passion of trapping as Senior Wildlife Specialist with the USDA.
Frank was an NC State and Federal Wildlife Rehabilitator for more than 60 years. He has helped save the lives of thousands of sick, injured and orphaned animals, releasing them back into their wild habitat. In efforts to promote and provide education about wildlife, Frank and his volunteers have conducted hundreds of lectures and programs for schools, Boy and Girl Scouts, 4H clubs, church groups, civic organizations and wildlife expos.
He used his beloved wolves as educational animals, traveling them all the eastern states, often allowing the public and personal, one-on-one interaction to show the docile nature of wolves.
Mr. Newell is widely known for his love of the Eastern Bluebird. In 1996, he founded the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group. With a corps of volunteers, Frank has built and distributed over 365,000 bluebird houses. He sent his bluebird houses to every state in the nation as well as three foreign countries. Because of his efforts and assistance in removing the Bluebird from the endangered species status, in 2018, the County Commissioners deemed Warren County the “Bluebird Capital of the World.”
Due to Frank’s proven record of extraordinary service within the state of North Carolina, he has been recognized and presented many prestigious awards from the Audubon Society, the NC Wildlife Commission, the Bluebird Society and numerous others. In 2007, the NC Governor presented Mr. Newell with the highest civilian honor in North Carolina, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy A. Newell; his daughters, Angela N. Leuschner of Colorado and Kristye N. Steed and husband, Anthony, of Warrenton; his stepdaughter, Kristie F. Lawhorne and husband, Mark, of Macon; his grandchildren, Caine, Paige and Victoria; and his nieces and nephews, Marty Newell, Tina Britt, Kathy Newell and John E. Newell, Jr.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be John Anderson, Terry Steedman, Glenn Harris, Anthony Steed, Charles Hight, Mike Johnson, Zack Varnadore, Gary Gilbertson, Gary Beyer, Tommy Wagner, Matthew Ordess, Luke McCullough, Bill Kulp, Bobby Newell, John E. Newell, Jr., Marty Newell and Barry Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.