Lawrence Lee Boyd, 62, departed this life on Sunday, May 22, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, May 26, at Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. Eddie Lawrence, pastor,
Mr. Boyd was born March 4, 1960, to the late Percy Lee and Pattie Ceila Davis Boyd in Baltimore, Maryland.
Lawrence accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church, serving on the Trustee Ministry, Usher Board and in other capacities. Lawrence graduated from John Graham High School in 1979. He worked at A& P grocery store, Winn Dixie and Harris & Turner Funeral Home.
Lawrence served with Warren County Emergency Medical Services and later earned an Associate of Science degree in Funeral Service in 1987 from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service in Decatur, Ga. He completed his apprenticeship at E.C. Terry Funeral Service in Henderson. Lawrence became a Nationally Board-Certified Funeral Director and Embalmer in October 1988. He worked with R. H. Greene Funeral Home for over 15 years.
In 1999, Lawrence’s vision was to launch his own establishment, and through the partnership with Harry Royster III, Boyd’s Funeral Service was established. In 2018, Boyd & Royster Funeral Services was created.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Pattie Boyd; and his sister in-law, Concetta Boyd.
He is survived by his siblings, Wayne Boyd of Warrenton and Fenice Boyd of West Columbia, S.C.; two nephews, Averick Parker (Amanda) of Buffalo, N.Y., and Jamaal Parker of West Columbia, S.C.; one great-nephew, Malcolm Parker of Buffalo, N.Y.; one aunt, Helen Floyd of Charlotte; one special cousin, Vonnell Davis of Maryland; one devoted friend, Ann Foster; those who had a special place in LB’s heart, Adonis, Jaelen, Aleyah and Ashtyn Williams, all of Durham; special friends, Thomas McCaffity, Leroy Bullock, Harry Royster; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd and Royster Funeral Services.
