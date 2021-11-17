James “Jim” Allen Baskett, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Mitchell Baptist Church in Louisburg by the Rev. Thelma McClean officiating, the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr., eulogist, the Rev. William Cozart, the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, Elder Phyllis Elam and the Rev. Doris J. Jones.
Jim was born on May 5, 1953, in Vance County to Christopher “Kit” Baskett, Sr. and Flora Mae Jones Baskett.
At an early age, “Jim” was baptized and became a member of Mitchell Missionary Baptist Church in Louisburg. He was educated in the Warren County public school system, graduating from John Graham High School in 1971. While attending high school, “Jim” took brick masonry classes taught by Mr. Wilford Eugene Exum, Sr., and upon graduating, “Jim” became a Master Brick Mason and moved to Washington, D.C.
After many years of working in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas, “Jim” returned home to Warren County and continued working as a Brick Mason until he retired. “Jim” began working alongside his good buddy, Jimmie Lee Hayes, with his lawn care business and remained faithful until his health declined.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Baskett, and sister, Helen Baskett .
“Jim” leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Tonya A. Daniels of Raleigh; one grandson, Jeray T. Alston; one granddaughter, Danyelle Daniels and one great-grandson, Karter Zion Daniels; his brother, Christopher “Cooney” Baskett, Jr. of Warrenton; his sisters, Yvonne Davis (Loyd) of Norlina, Jackie Baskett, Ruby Elam (Alvin), Laura Hargrove (Allen) and Lucy Baskett, all of Warrenton; one sister-in-law, Hazel A. Baskett of Middleburg; one uncle, Joseph Jones, Jr. of Quebec, Canada; three aunts, Bertie Jones, Velma Jones and Mary Baskett, all of Washington, D.C.; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.