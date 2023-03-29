Harriett Owens Allen, 90, of Warrenton, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, at Warren Hills Nursing Center after a period of declining health. Dr. William H. Crouch, Jr. will conduct a private family graveside service at Fairview Cemetery.
Born in Pickens, S.C., to the late Cecil S. and Gertie Anderson Owens of Kings Mountain, Mrs. Allen was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron M. Allen.
Mrs. Allen was a member of the Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Irvin M. “Marty” Allen and wife, Amy, of Shelby, Aaron M. “Marc” Allen II and Cecil Craig Allen and wife, Denise, of Warrenton; her grandchildren, Anderson Allen(Kristin) of Denver, NC, Claudia A. Wall(Jon) of Winterville, Emily A. Burroughs(Matt) of Emerald Isle, Tiffany Allen of Warrenton and Bridgette A. Moffitt(Ryan) of Seneca, S.C.; her great-grandchildren, Dylan and Noah Allen, Reagan, Carson and Emersyn Kate Wall, and Damon, Lena and Indy Burroughs; and her sister, Judy O. Haus of Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Warrenton Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph’s Indian School in South Dakota.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Onlne condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.