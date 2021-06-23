Eleanor Rose Hawks Perkinson, 85, of Norlina, died Monday, June 21, at Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (today) in Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkinson was the daughter of the late William Horace and Emma Rivers Hawks. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Perkinson; her brother, William J. Hawks; and her sister-in-law, Lois F. Hawks.
Mrs. Perkinson was a member of Millbrook Methodist Church and a member of the North Carolina Nurses Association.
Rose is survived by two sisters, Barbara H. King (husband, Ronnie) and Dorothy H. Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
