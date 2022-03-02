Mrs. Marjorie Margaret Mukavitz, 86, of Manson passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Hundley Center in South Hill, Va.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael Mukavitz, and his wife, Sandra Strickland; daughter, Paula Carmody, and her husband, Terence; two grandsons and two great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph J. Mukavitz.
Services will be private. Arrangements were by Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill, Va. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
