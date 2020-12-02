Joyce Meekins Bobbitt, 93, of Henderson, NC, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Born in Stumpy Point, Dare County, she was the daughter of the late Davis Littleton Meekins and Beatrice Twiford Meekins. She was the widow of Malcolm J. (Mack) Bobbitt.
Mrs. Bobbitt was a member of Middleburg Baptist Church, where she was the organist for 40 years. A founding member of Vance Academy, she attended Louisburg College. Mrs. Bobbitt served on the Vance County Board of Education, was a founding member of Kerr Lake Country Club and was a member of the Eastern Star. The secretary-treasurer of Tarheel and Meekins Marina on Kerr Lake, she was also the co-owner and operator of Mee Bob Enterprises. Mrs. Bobbitt was a longtime employee of Roses Stores in the accounting department and manager of the Sears & Roebuck Store in Henderson.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Jane C. Meekins; a daughter, Mollie Bobbitt Scerbo (Bernie) of Henderson; a son, Malcolm J. (Mack) Bobbitt Jr. (Betty), also of Henderson; 11 grandchildren, Heather Ormond Abbott (Robert), Leigh Anne Ormond, Nora S. Humphries (Chris), Janise S. Gill (Cameron), James Littleton Carpunky (Erin), Doyle Carpunky (Jill), Malcolm “Justis” Bobbitt III (Bobi), Matthew Jordan Bobbitt, Angela R. Woodley (Don), Allen Bolton (Rebecca) and Ashley B. Steinbach (Carl); 22 great-grandchildren, Donnie Perry (Suzanne), Allison McLamb (Johnathan), Nora Jeann and Christina Humphries, Cameron and Dallas Gill, Ashley Young, Tristen Payton, Carly Payton, Lauren and Tyler Carpunky, Joseph and Amelia Carpunky, M. Jaden, M.J. (Jack) IV, Fisher and Frances Joy Bobbitt, Addie, Finn and Grier Bolton, Corbin, Zelma and Annie Steinbach; five great-great-grandchildren, Brooks and Banks McLamb and Baylee, Jackson and Hunter Perry; and a large number of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, David E. Meekins; two daughters, Nancy B. Ormond (William), and Joyce Ann B. Carpunky (Ken); one granddaughter, Becky Jo Brown; and one great-grandson, Grayson Kohl Steinbach.
Due to concerns with COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date, and the family will not be receiving friends at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Middleburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 57, Middleburg, NC 27556, or Middleburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 100, Middleburg, NC 27556.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
