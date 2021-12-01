Mary Elizabeth “Mary Lib” Walker Taylor, 92, of Norlina, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at her home. The Rev. Hyung Kim conducted graveside funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Rose Street Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Norlina to the late Jerman Taylor Walker and Blanche Harris Walker. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Walker Herring Taylor.
Mary Lib graduated from Norlina High School and Peace College, where she was elected as “Miss Peace” 1949. She was formally employed by The Citizen Bank of Warrenton and The Peoples Bank of Norlina. She was a member of Norlina United Methodist Church.
Mary Lib was active in the community, serving as a member of the Norlina United Methodist Women, the Warren County United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Warren Chapter Daughters of American Revolution Chapter #939. She was an avid Genealogist Project Coordinator of the Warrenton Heritage Committee.
She is survived by her husband of almost 68 years, Clayton Dowell Taylor; children, Mary Dowell Taylor Hinson of Foley, Ala., Robert Walker “Bob” Taylor and wife, Donna, of Davidson and James Douglas Taylor of Norlina. Also surviving are grandchildren, Elizabeth Hinson McKee (Eli) and Mary Drew Hinson Johnson (Billy) of Foley, Ala., Rebekah Wynn Taylor of Raleigh and Clayton “Clay” Taylor of Norlina; and great-grandchildren, Eloise Ann Johnson, Sloane Elizabeth McKee and Briggs Elijah McKee of Foley, Ala.
Memorial donations may be made to Norlina United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 356, Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolence may be made at blaylockfh.com.
