Otis Vincent “Moe” Davis, 74, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Reverend Cheryl Bell-Hyman officiated, and Elder Shondra Jordan assisted. Burial with Military Rites followed in the Davis Family Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Davis was born June 5, 1947, in Warren County to General Jackson Davis and Sallie Gill Davis.
At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal savior, was baptized and joined the Locust Grove Baptist Church in the Wise Community.
“Moe” received his education in the public schools of Warren County. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army, he was awarded numerous medals and citations. After years of service to his country, he received an Honorable Discharge on Nov. 27, 1968.
He was raised on a farm and learned the importance of farming. This skill led to him to continue in the agriculture field and worked for White Farms.
Prior to being in an automobile accident which left him with a few restrictions, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. After recovering from the accident, he found joy in taking pictures of old cars and collecting models of them, watching Animal Planet and hanging with his buddies at Pay Jay’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Otis Davis, Jr. of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Jacqulyn D. Bullock and Linda C. Davis, both of Wise; two special nephews, Troy Davis (Debra) and Randy Davis (Virginia), all of Henderson; two special nieces, Tamara Bryant of North Chesterfield, Va., and Brittney Bryant of Warrenton; one uncle, William Gill of Baltimore, Md.; two aunts, Bertha Manning of Baltimore, Md., and Etta Mae Gill of Henderson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
