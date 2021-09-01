Mary Alice Hudgins Pinnell, 88, of Warrenton, died on Friday, Aug. 27, at Granville Medical Center. The Rev. Gary Pinnell and the Rev. Martin Pinnell conducted graveside services at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mary Alice was born in Warren County to the late Daniel Edward and Ethel Bowen Hudgins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Pat Pinnell; her twin sister, Dorothy Hudgins Gray; brothers, Gene M. Hudgins, Sr. and Edward Pete Hudgins; and sister, Josephine Hudgins Ayscue.
Mary Alice loved reading, especially the Bible, and attended church as often as possible. She also enjoyed doing puzzles very much.
She is survived by her children, Alyce Pinnell of Norlina, Gary Pinnell (Linda) of Winterville and Scott P. Capps (Steve Poythress) of Henderson; her sisters, Judy H. Johnson of Treasure Island, Fla., and Winnifred H. Hall of Gloucester, Va.; her grandchildren, Kristie Robertson Adams (Mike), Gabe Mustian (Cindy), Daniel Mustian (Morgan), Jessica Martin Braswell (Ed), Martin Pinnell (Erin), Courtney Capps Pernell (Jonathan), Hannah Capps Geissinger (Hunter) and Weldon Capps; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family asks that memorials be directed to Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church, 1807 Hwy 98 West, Louisburg, NC 27549.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
