Mrs. Rebecca J. White, 64, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, after a battle with cancer.
She was a very private person who kept her illness a complete secret from almost all who knew her. Becky’s desire was to have a private service, which was held on Thursday, Jan. 7. She had a caring heart and was loved by those close to her.
Becky, the daughter of the late Alfred A Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Johnston Williams of Warrenton, was born on Dec. 28, 1956. She attended Warren Academy and Saint Mary’s School.
Becky worked most of her life at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. During the past few years, she had participated in mission work with a church.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Darden Pretlow White; son, James Ashton White; sisters, Jane Williams Panattoni and Katherine Pretlow Williams; and brother, Alfred Alston Williams III.
