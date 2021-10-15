Ada Mae Currie Jones Gums, 97, of Norlina, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Prodigy Transitional Rehab in Tarboro. Pastor Mark Richardson will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Warrendale Cemetery in Norlina. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday at the Whistle Stop Café in Norlina from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Warrendale Cemetery from 1:30-2 p.m.
Mae was born in Warren County, Manson, on Oct. 15, 1923, and was the daughter of the late John Hays Currie and Ethel Estelle McCurry.
Mae was named for her “Auntie” who was Ada Mae, sister to her mother Estelle. Mae grew up in Warren County and graduated from Norlina High School in 1940, married that same year to Henry Edgar “Eddie” Jones of Alabama, they had two children, Robert “Bobby” Edgar Jones and Elizabeth Carol Jones. Mae and Eddie lived in Newport News, Va., Washington, D.C., Miami, Fla., and Birmingham Ala. Mae came back home in 1947 with her two children, Bobby and Carol. They were reared in the home of their grandparents along with the family. She and Eddie divorced in 1952. Mae completed business college in Henderson at night and worked many jobs, including a jewelry store, the drive-in movie theater, Norlina café and did bookkeeping for several local businesses. She started working with the town of Norlina in 1948 and retired after 39 years as the Town Clerk. In addition to her Town Clerk duties, she still found time to serve as an officer in her church, Women’s Club, and the Norlina pool. Mae met Henry Gums at a friend’s house in Weldon, and Mae was married to the love of her life, Henry Lee Gums, for 57 years. They were married on Dec. 6, 1957. They had two children, Joy McCurry Gums and Henry “Chip” Lee Gums, Jr.
Mae was a devoted mother; she also treasured her role as Grandmother and “Nannie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing cards with friends and family.
Mae and Henry took many trips outside the US, traveling to St. Thomas and the US Virgin Islands, Italy, Spain, England, Switzerland, Bermuda, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands and Jamaica. With all her travels, she would always say “There’s just no place like home, and I am so glad to get back home to Norlina”
After retiring, Mae was an avid and accomplished genealogist and historian. She was a member of the Genealogical Society of Halifax, Granville, Wake, Hyde, Beaufort and Nash counties.
She was the loving grandmother of Robert Marshall Jones, Charlotte Elizabeth Jones Safrit, Robert Claxton Autry, Jr., John Timothy Autry, William McCurry Autry, Currie Elizabeth Floyd Brainard, Henry Gray Floyd, Henry Lee Gums III and James Dillon Gums.
Great-grandchildren Emalee, Haley, Zoee, Sydnee Mae, Savannah, John Claxton, Alexus, Ava, Anna Autry, Colin and Allister Safrit, Emory Brainard, Isaac Lee Gums and Henry Gray Floyd.
Mae is survived by sister, Ethel Currie Smith Robinson of Henderson and many nieces and nephews.
In December of 2007, Mae and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends by reaffirming their vows at Norlina Baptist Church. On Nov. 1, 2012, Mae and Henry left their Norlina home and moved to The Fountains at The Albemarle, a retirement home in Tarboro.
Mae Gums touched many lives and was an intelligent, dynamic, and caring woman; she was greatly loved by her family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Prodigy Transitional Rehabilitation for their wonderful care and support throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
