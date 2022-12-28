Grace Smith Bobbitt, 75, of Littleton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, at ECU North. The Rev. Ray Renn will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Vaughan Baptist Church with burial to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Bobbitt was a native of Vance County born to the late John Henry and Lucille Justice Smith. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Carlton W. Smith; sister, Geraldine Smith; and her grandson, Cody Lynch. Mrs. Bobbitt was the Manager of Lowe’s Foods in Warrenton.
She is survived by her husband, David Reid Bobbitt; her sons, David Douglas Bobbitt and Gregory Scott Bobbitt; her daughter, Lisa Lynch; her sister, Myrtle Pernell; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service today (Wednesday) from 1-2 p.m. at Vaughan Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.