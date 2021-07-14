Mattie Lee “Mat Lee” Allen Hunter, 92, of Lawton, Okla., passed away on June 28 at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton.
She was born to parents Willie Allen and Emma Alston on June 25, 1929, in Norlina.
In 1950, she graduated from Warren County Training School in Wise and worked as a school bus driver there.
In 2018, she relocated to Oklahoma. She enjoyed helping her daughter research genealogy and family history, enough to have her DNA tested. She found numerous relatives throughout different regions. She also visited cemeteries helping Belinda discover new relatives.
Mattie enjoyed making quilts, some of which are still used by family members. She and her granddaughters adored planting flowers and shopping. She loved White Diamonds perfume and having her nails done. Her grandchildren hold special memories of her, including when she and childhood friend Mary Lib Taylor of Norlina played with their dolls together.
She evolved with technology from playing solitaire on a computer to playing games and listening to favorite songs on her cellphone kept by her side. Her purse and hat were “must-haves,” even after being confined to a wheelchair at the nursing home.
Mattie and Leroy were married on May 29, 1957, in Warren County. They had two children, Belinda and Shelton.
Mattie is survived by daughter Belinda (Reginald) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Theresa Hunter; two granddaughters, Kim (Alvin) Gary and Shawn Jackson; one grandson, Shelton Hunter, Jr.; three great-granddaughters, Desirey Fuentes, Marissa Fuentes and Ronjae Hunter; one sister-in-law, Queen Ester Coleman; and other relatives; and four special canine “grandchildren,” Coco-Chanel, Taz, Bodhi and Jewel.
She was preceded in death by parents Willie and Emma Allen; husband Leroy Hunter; and son Shelton Hunter, Sr.
Special thanks to her caregiver, granddaughter Kim Gary, and to the nurses of the “Red Hall” at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton, Okla.
Arrangements are by Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service in Lawton, Okla. Online condolences may be made at whineryhuddleston.com.
