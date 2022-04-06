Essie Mae Harris, 74, departed this life on Wednesday, March 16, at Melech Hospice House in Tampsa, Fla., following a courageous battle at Orlando Regional Hospital and Kindred Hospital Central Tampa. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. in the Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. King Perry officiated, and the Rev. Bertie D. Watson and Evangelist Sonya Goode assisted.
Essie was born in Warrenton on Oct. 22, 1948, to Glenn Harris and Georgia Lyons Harris.
Being reared in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the Snow Hill Baptist Church. Essie was educated in the public schools of Warren County until the 11th grade.
In her young adult years, she relocated to Orlando, Fla. There, she received her GED and united in fellowship at St. Marks A.M.E. Church in Clermont, Fla., and Shiloh Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla.
Working in the hospitality industry, she was employed at Disney World and other companies in Florida.
She is survived by two children, Antoinette “Toni” Hyman (Curtis) of Hampton, Va., and Daniel C. Harris of Warrenton; three grandchildren, Danielle Carter of Durham, Brandon Hyman (Treasure) of Hampton, Va., and Curtis Rayford of Owings Mills, Md.; four great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Carter, Harper Hyman, Cyah Rayford and Cree Rayford; one great-grandson, Caleb Wesson; siblings, Dorothy Ward of Orlando, Fla., Glennish Negron (Domingo) of Tucson, Ariz., Patsy Richardson (Calvin) of Groveland, Florida, Mildred Harris of Warrenton, North Carolina, Barbara Harris of Groveland, Fla., Alice Harris of Tucson, Ariz., Glenn Harris, Jr. (Simone) of Guyana and Fenice Harris of Oak Hill, Fla.; one special person she wishes she had met; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Glenora Harris; one brother-in-law, Nathaniel Ward; and one sister-in-law, DeCasandra Harris.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
