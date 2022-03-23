Thomas Pender Rodwell, Sr., 92, died on Tuesday, March 22 at Carolina Reserve of Durham. He was a Warren County native born to the late Hugh Edgar and Mamie Shearin Rodwell.
Mr. Rodwell was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Harris Rodwell; and siblings, Wallace Rodwell, who was killed in WWII, Ed Rodwell, Bill Rodwell, Edith Finch, Joe Rodwell, Hazel Jones and Janet Burt.
He was a retired Engineer for the Universal Corporation and served in the NC National Guard.
Rev. Doug Geeting will conduct graveside services at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25th at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Arcola.
He is survived by his children, Thomas P. Rodwell, Jr. of Durham and Gayle Rodwell of Charlotte; his two brothers, Elmer Rodwell of Seven Springs and Jerry Rodwell of Rocky Mount; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2129 NC Hwy 43, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
