Anne Leete Roseman, 90, died at home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after years of Dementia/Alzheimer’s. The Lord’s loving arms greeted her at her eternal home in Heaven with Him, where she is at peace.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Wise Baptist Church.
Born May 9, 1931, to Alice King and Robert O. Leete, Anne was filled with happy days on the farm in Warren Plains. Her passion and desire to teach led her to pursue a teaching degree. Anne loved children and teaching. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College.
During her first year teaching, she met a Navy man who captured her heart. She loved a man in uniform… well… just one. Having met his “Wow Girl” on a blind date, Troy Roseman’s first thought was “Wow, could she be for me!” After receiving his Wings of Gold and Commission as a Navy Officer, they were married at Wise Baptist Church Feb. 12, 1955.
Her 33-year teaching career, interrupted to raise three boys, spanned the US and overseas. Her last teaching job was at Cooke Elementary School teaching fourth-graders. Troy and teaching were not her only passions. The Lord Jesus was first on the list! Her love and dedication to the Lord prompted many years of teaching Sunday School, being on various committees, and helping out during her 47 years as a member of London Bridge Baptist Church.
Anne was predeceased by her parents and eldest brother, June. She is survived by her devoted husband (Troy); sister (Marie King of Macon), sister (Joyce Willis of Fuquay-Varina), brother (Harry Leete and wife, Dot, of Macon), son (David Roseman and wife, Martha, of Concord), son (Jim and wife, Susan, of Wake Forest), son (Mike Roseman and wife, Becky Jo, of Lillington), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to London Bridge Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Va., for a Celebration of Life service later.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
