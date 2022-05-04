Cynthia Olivia Williams, 72, departed this life on April 21. A Celebration of Life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Sarepta Baptist Church by Pastor Quincy W. King, Sr.
Cynthia was born on Aug. 15, 1949, to the late Wilkin D. Lumpkin and Zelene Hart Lumpkin in Steubenville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her children, Jackie and Derrick; her grandson, Michael “Mikie”; and her siblings, Clyde, Clark, Wilkin “Hustle,” Wilma and Sharlene.
Cynthia grew up in Steubenville, Ohio, and later relocated to Washington, D.C., where she received her education in the District of Columbia public schools.
She worked at Bergmann’s Cleaners until relocating to North Carolina.
On June 17, 1989, she married Clayton Williams, Sr. After living in the Washington, D.C., area for many years, Clayton and Cynthia relocated to Warrenton. She worked at Crown Cleaners in Warrenton.
Cynthia joined Sarepta Missionary Baptist Church and served as an Honorary Deaconess, Sunday school teacher and choir member.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her Oldies-but-Goodies music.
She was a great cook. Prior to her illness, Cynthia enjoyed taking daily walks with her close friend, Rossie Stevenson.
Cynthia is survived by her devoted husband, Clayton Williams Sr.; one sister, Zelene
“Toni” Lumpkins-Punch; her beloved children: her son, Rodney Beverly (Candice);
bonus daughter, Leatrice (TC) Sims (Jeffrey Sr.); bonus son, Clayton Jr. (Serena);
grandkids, Anthony, Perry (Marcie), Kiauna, Derrick, Rodney Jr., Zion’Na, Jeremiah,
Tavena, Vern Jr., Derek, Damian, Jayvonna, Mykayla, Lenaiya and Jeffrey II; and great-grandchildren, Makeen, Perry Jr., Courtney, Kemone, Vern III and Baliegh; two brothers-in-law, Isaac Willie Williams Jr. and Joe Henry Williams (Rebecca); her goddaughter, Michelle Lloyd; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton and Alight Casket & Monument in Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.