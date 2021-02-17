Leatha Elizabeth Meadows “FeeKay Sweetcakes” Jones, 82, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Officiating was the Rev. Dr. Tony Cozart, pastor of Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warren Plains, where the burial followed.
Leatha, daughter of the late Emma Lee Alston Meadows and Merdis Meadows, was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Warrenton. She was educated in the Warren County public school system.
When she reached middle school, Leatha began working as a field worker around the county. After moving to Brooklyn, N.Y. in the early 1950s, she was a production worker in the ATC tissue factory in the Ridgewood division of Queens. She also worked in home healthcare.
Leatha loved spending time sewing, landscaping and fishing. However, most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jones, and a special friend, Clarence “KC” Ashley; two sisters, Mary Lee Boyd and Florence Meadows-Goodman; seven brothers, Jack Meadows, James Meadows, Clarence Meadows, Roy Meadows, Arthur Meadows and Paul Meadows.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: three daughters, Dapheean Lewis of Springfield, Mass., Sandra Jones (John) of Richmond, Va., and Darnette Jones of Conyers, Ga.; two sons, James Jones of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Reginald Jones of Hampstead, Conn.; 15 grandchildren, Jamiel, Tika, Calvin Jr., Ieshon, Shakema, Willie Jr., Sheena, Chakia, Tiesha, Star, Tyleema, Zyasia, Melissa, Semaj and Angel; 27 great-grandchildren, two of whom she raised, Tywon and Tashon Jones; one brother, John Meadows; three sisters-in-law; one special niece, Jennie Crosson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
